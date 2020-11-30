Mesick Man Arrested After Troopers Find Meth During Traffic Stop

A Mesick man, already on parole, was pulled over for speeding and it led to state police finding meth inside his car.

Troopers say Jamie Sneed was stopped back on November 20 for speeding in Benzonia Township in Benzie County.

He gave the trooper the O.K. to search his car.

That’s when the trooper found meth, and a glass pipe inside a backpack.

Sneed is charged with having meth and being a four time offender.

He was on parole for another drug offense in Benzie County.