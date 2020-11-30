Menu Monday: The Cantina Tacos & Tequila

It’s Menu Monday here on ‘The Four’! We are kicking off this week with some very spicy flavors from The Cantina Tacos & Tequila in Charlevoix. Plus, we get a bite of their flavorful tacos, tostadas, and other Tex-Mex delights.

The Cantina carries all of the flavors of ethnic Mexican food, with ingredients from local markets and farms. “We want that more of a farm-fresh feel to our dishes,” says chef Melissa Housley. “We try to go through the local farmers and incorporate seasonal items into our menu”. They still carry traditional Tex-Mex and Mexican dishes like their large selection of tacos, but they also have menu items like squash tacos during the fall and winter months. “This summer we did morels, and we are always trying to show off great, and locally made Michigan produce”. According to Chef Housley, they have been able to have so much fun with their menus, including pickled apple carnitas.

