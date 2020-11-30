Man Accused of Driving Into Platte River While Intoxicated

A man was arrested in Benzie County after state police say he drove a truck into a river while intoxicated last weekend, and they say he had a rifle in the truck.

Early last Sunday morning, troopers say they found Phillip Dietrich’s truck in the Platte River after driving off of Maple City Highway in Inland Township.

They say they arrested him after he showed signs of being drunk.

Troopers found an uncased rifle when they searched the truck.

Dietrich is charged with OWI third offense, and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

He’ll be back in court in two weeks.