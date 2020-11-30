Ludington Man Dies Following Crash in Oceana County

An 86-year-old Ludington man has died from his injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Oceana County this past weekend.

The crash happened Sunday morning on U.S. 31 near the Park Road overpass in Grant Township.

The sheriff’s office says the driver lost control of a van on a patch of ice and veered off the road. The van then rolled four times.

The driver’s two passengers were taken to hospital. One of those passengers, Beverly Collins, died from his injuries.