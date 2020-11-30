Gov. Whitmer Pushes for State Legislature to Pass Stimulus Bill

When state lawmakers return to session for a few weeks in December, Gov. Whitmer wants them to focus on a COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Whitmer is pushing for the state legislature, which returns to session on Tuesday, to work on approving a proposed $100 million stimulus bill.

The governor’s office says the passing of a state stimulus bill will help support both struggling families and businesses.

A second national stimulus deal has stalled for months in Congress. She says it is still important to push for federal help, but “we simply cannot afford to wait.”

The Republican led state legislator adjourns Dec. 17.