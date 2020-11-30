Former State Senator Tom Casperson Passes Away

A former state lawmaker from the Upper Peninsula has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Tom Casperson represented Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties from 2003 to 2008 as a state representative, and much of the western U.P. from 2011 to 2018 as a state senator.

He was a key vote to expand Medicaid and built alliances with labor unions during his time in Lansing.

Many of his fellow Republicans called him a ‘titan of the Upper Peninsula’ and constant champion for those he represented in Lansing.

Casperson was 61.