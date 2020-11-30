Church Donates $10,000 to Chippewa County Teen Foster Home

A donation from the Central United Methodist Church is making sure teenagers in the foster system have a comfortable place to stay.

Two years ago, the church game $15,000 to the Robert R. Arfstrom and Sharyn L. Faunt Teen Foster Home.

They recently added $10,000 to that total.

The duplex can hold 12 teens from the foster system.

The church says this money will serve a great purpose.

“There are definitely kids in need,” Central United Methodist Church administrative council chairman Raymond Bell said. “It feels fantastic to help out and do what we can to help support the community.”

Donors Ray and Linda Bouvet are matching the $10,000 donation from the church.