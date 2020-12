Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Shotgun Owner

Chippewa Co. Stolen Gun 1

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Looking for Shotgun Owner

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Looking for Shotgun Owner

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Looking for Shotgun Owner

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this shotgun.

The sheriff’s office says it was found in the woods and is believed to be stolen.

Deputies think it could be related to another criminal investigation and the owner could be living in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

If you have any information contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 906-635-6355.