Cedar Woman Accused of Drunkenly Driving Into Cement Bridge

Leelanau County deputies arrested a Cedar woman after they say she drunkenly drove into a cement bridge in Suttons Bay last week.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 9:30 Wednesday night, they found a car with extensive damage after they say the woman drove it off Elm Street north of Herman Road.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Deputies determined she had been drinking.

She was arrested for suspected OWI.