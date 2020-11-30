Biden Names Members of Economic, Communications Teams

President-elect Joe Biden continues to name members to his team in his transition to the White House.

Biden is set to name Neera Tanden as White House budget director. She would be the first woman of color to hold this position.

Tanden currently runs a liberal think tank called The American Progress.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is expected to be named treasury secretary. She would be the first woman named to this position.

Biden’s transition team also announced he will be having an all-female senior communications team.

It will be led by Kate Bedingfield as White House communications director and Jen Psaki as press secretary.

President-elect Joe Biden will likely been seen in a walking boot for the next several weeks according to his doctor.

Biden slipped over the weekend and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog, Major, at his home in Delaware.

His doctor says a CT scan confirmed he has a hairline fracture in his right ankle.