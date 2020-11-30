Better Business Bureau: Giving Tuesday

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is nationally known as ‘Giving Tuesday’. It is a time to consider giving to local nonprofits and organizations who help aid a cause that you support. But, before you drop some ‘dough’ into the donation box, or make a pledge over the phone, you may want to do your research first.

Troy Baker, from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), suggests taking your time and never be rushed into handing over money. “This time of year you may be getting lots of emails and phone calls from charities and nonprofits, but you need to make sure they are who they say they are,” explained Troy. “Ask them questions and do your research”. He recommends checking out GIVE.ORG which contains a list and resources for registered nonprofits and organizations.

“At GIVE.ORG you can type in the name of the organization and see what they do, how they spend their money and reviews,” says Troy. He also adds that if you don’t feel comfortable giving monetary donations, why not donate your time.

