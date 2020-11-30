Barge Sinks in Grand Traverse Bay

A barge sank in Grand Traverse Bay Monday, and now the U.S. Coast Guard and EGLE are getting involved.

It all started Monday morning when someone in Elmwood Township noticed the barge was sinking.

The barge is about 50 yards off shore, and it appears to be up to 30 feet long. Fire Chief Keith Tampa says it’s hard to tell for sure, because it was already partially submerged when crews arrived. He says they believe the water there is about ten feet deep.

Crews don’t believe anyone was on board. We’re told the owner has been notified and was on his way to the scene late Monday afternoon.

A salvage team will have to be brought in to recover the barge and the Coast Guard is sending a pollution control team in case of any oil or fuel leaks. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has also been notified.