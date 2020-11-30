Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Remodeled East Shore Home

One of realtor.com’s top ten most viewed homes in America is in northern Michigan.

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, we decided to take you there.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson show us why this home caught so much attention online.

The incredible view is only the beginning of this beautiful bayside home.

In the last three years, this home was torn down to the studs. It has since undergone a stunning remodel.

The gorgeous kitchen with its high-end appliances and quartzite countertops serves as the connecting point between the comfortable and stylish lower level, and the spacious, modern bedrooms on the upper floor.

The nursery and office share one of the homes three cedar decks, while the kitchen and master suite each have one of their own.

Above the two-car garage, you’ll find an in-law suite with a full kitchen.

Outside you can enjoy some putting practice, boating or world class fishing, all from the privacy of your own backyard.

To learn more about this amazing home, click here.

