2 Men Swept Off Ludington Breakwall Rescued, OK

Two men are OK after falling into Lake Michigan at the Ludington City beach Saturday afternoon.

Crews were first called to the beach just after 3 p.m. when they were told two men were swept off the north breakwall and into the water.

After searching for the two men, officers found one of the men just off the breakwall. Rescuers were able to get a throw rope out to the man and pulled him to safety.

The other man was able to pull himself back up.

Both received minor injuries. They say they fell in because of high waters and algae build up on the breakwall.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the DNR both responded to the call. They remind everyone to use extreme caution when around water.