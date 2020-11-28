Michigan Officials Report 8,080 New COVID-19 Cases, 103 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 8,080 new cases of the coronavirus and 103 additional COVID-19 deaths since Saturday.

Michigan has now had 350,021 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 9,036 COVID-19 deaths.

Friday the state was at 341,941 confirmed cases with 8,933 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 25th,165,269 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

