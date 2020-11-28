Mecosta, Osceola Toys for Tots Host Toy Drive

Toys for Tots is looking for brand new presents to give under-resourced children something to smile about this Christmas season.

Organizers wanted to fill up a pontoon with toys on Saturday.

“Well, I want as many kids as possible on Christmas morning to have something, you know, cause it’s just hard times for a lot of people,” said Hansul Marine owner Jody Hansul.

Toys for Tots will be collecting gifts through the holiday season…

