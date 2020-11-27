What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Harbor Springs Tree Lighting, Light Up The Night, Winter Wonderland

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, we can officially start the Christmas celebrations.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association is sharing some festive events to help get you in the holiday spirit.

Harbor Springs Tree Lighting

The annual Harbor Springs Tree Lighting is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, but this year it will be presented in a new format.

The local Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to make an evening of the tree lighting from home by ordering takeout from a local restaurant and gathering with family in their own homes to watch a live stream of the tree being lit.

The live stream will be broadcast on the Harbor Springs Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page on the evening of the 28.

Light Up the Night

Bellaire invites you to drive through downtown to experience the area’s “Light Up the Night” this December. All month long, area businesses and homes will be decked out with holiday lights and decorations that you can tour through while staying socially distanced.

It’s a great reason to pick up dinner to-go from Short’s Brewing Company or Shanty Creek’s restaurants, and enjoy the light displays as you explore through Bellaire.

Virtual Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Workshop

Castle Farms is bringing holiday cheer into your home with their virtual Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Workshop events.

Sign up for either by Tuesday, December 1, and you’ll be able to pick up your activity kits at Castle Farms to take a bit of holiday magic home.

The Winter Wonderland includes a craft, a letter to fill out for Santa, a snack, cocoa, and a video of Mrs. Claus reading holiday stories.

Santa’s Workshop includes a keepsake craft, with a special video from Santa helping you learn how to make it, as well as a snack, cocoa, and a gift from Santa.