Warm Up Your Holidays with Spices & Tea Merchants in Traverse City

‘Tis the season for warm and savory drinks and dishes. That’s why the Spices & Tea Merchants shop in downtown Traverse City has a wide array of gift options for that culinary person in your life.

Owner, Nick Battista says he supports other local businesses as well and includes products from the Upper Peninsula and even Benzie and Grand Traverse Counties. Inside the store, you’ll find everything from flavorful teas, salts, uniquely blended spices, teapots, kettles, and more.

The items make the perfect stocking stuffers and gifts for those who love to cook or are wanting to try new recipes.

For more details on Spices & Tea Merchants including their hours, online shopping and curbside pick-up click here.