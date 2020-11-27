USPS Recommends Mailing Holiday Gifts Early

After a chaotic year for U.S. mail, the Postal Service is recommending you mail your holiday gifts early.

The week of December 14-21 is expected to be the peak this year for the busiest time for mailing, shipping and deliveries.

With more online shopping expected than ever before, the Postal Service is expanding Sunday deliveries in high package volume locations.

Mail carriers can also deliver priority mail express packages for an extra fee.

If you are sending first class mail, the recommended deadline to ship is by December 18.

On December 19, it’s recommended you use priority mail to make sure your packages get there before Christmas.