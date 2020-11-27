Traverse City Fire Department Responds to House Fire

The Traverse City Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire Friday evening.

The call stated there was a fire coming from the second and third story of a home on Cass and Eighth Street in Traverse City.

There were three people in the basement of the home when crews arrived.

All three people were unharmed.

Captain Mueller with the Traverse City Fire Department says they’re still unaware of the cause.

Captain Mueller says, “We had visible smoke and flames coming out of three windows on the second floor. We made an exterior attack and then we went in and did a search.”

The Traverse City Fire Department says they were able to put the fire out.

Eighth Street between Cass and Lake Street will he closed for the next few hours.