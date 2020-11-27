Tips for Connecting with Seniors, Loved Ones in Northern Michigan During Holidays, Pandemic

Many families chose to have a smaller thanksgiving this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But that also meant seniors or older adults weren’t able to experience the traditional holiday celebrations.

Russ Knopp is the owner of comfort keepers in Traverse City. He says technology is your best bet when looking to connect with a loved one you may not be able to physically be with during the holiday season.

“Embracing video obviously, like we’re doing right now, we’ve seen a lot of seniors already embracing video, their families embracing video and it doesn’t have to be the whole meal, it can be just be a short little snapshot, let people know I can see you, you look great, you can see me,” said Knopp.

Local nursing homes and long term care facilities are also working to connect seniors with their families.

“We have been doing the Skype visits, the phone calls. It’s incredibly important for people to reach out to their neighbors, to their families and to friends to check on them, see how they’re doing, there’s nothing more valuable than letting somebody know you’re thinking of them and you care for them,” said Deborah Allen, Community Engagement Officer with Grand Traverse Pavilions.

And it may be the simplest gestures that go the farthest.

“let people know I’m going to be calling you on my way home from work every day or on my way to work every day. It’s easy, it doesn’t have to be a long conversation, just thinking about you, want to touch base,” said Knopp.

The state has resources available to help you connect with seniors and loved ones.

Click here for those tips.