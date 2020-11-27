St. Ignace Firefighter Pulls Neighbor Out of Burning Home

A firefighter pulled someone out of a burning building in the Upper Peninsula—before firetrucks could arrive.

St. Ignace Fire and Rescue says the firefighter lives near the residence, which is north of Hessel on the 5500 block of Simmons Road.

Crews got word of a house fire with someone was still inside around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple fire departments were on their way when the firefighter took action.

Both had to be taken to the hospital after the rescue. The condition of the resident is unknown, but the firefighter had inhaled smoke and was having breathing problems after the rescue.

The firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.

Crews cleared the scene around 11 p.m.