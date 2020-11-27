Shop Local: Winter Wear and Gear from White Birch Outfitters

This winter, many of us are going to have to find new ways to get active, stay busy, and care for ourselves. Getting outside is the perfect way to do that. Luckily one store in Gaylord has what you need to keep your whole family warm, stylish, and ready to take on what mother nature throws at you.

Located at 302 West Main Street, White Birch Outfitters carries a wide array of winter wear, gear, accessories, and even cool gift-giving ideas.

“We’ve been down here in Downtown Gaylord for three years now and we have all kinds of great stuff going on as far as outdoor activities,” said owner, Casey Buckleitner. “We do Nordic skiing and snowshoeing. We do some bike stuff in the summer, clothing is a big part of what we do, sunglasses accessories. So yeah, it’s a, it’s all about outdoor lifestyle”.

To see what they have in the store, and their selection take a look at the video above, or click here to be directed to White Birch Outfitters website.