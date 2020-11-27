Sault Ste Marie’s Small Businesses Get Ready for Holiday Shoppers

The biggest shopping days of the year are coming up, and there is no better time to support local businesses across northern Michigan. The pandemic has hit everyone really hard, especially small businesses. And, many have had to adjust and adapt to how they sell their goods.

In Sault Ste Marie specifically, many have done Facebook live streams to promote their business with recent shutdowns. However, with the doors open, with restrictions, of course, they hope that people will now support them, even more, this holiday season.

“We are all local that own these stores. We live here. Our kids go to schools here,” said Mary Carlucci with U.P. North Wilderness. “The community has to support the local businesses to keep us all alive. Nobody wants to see Ashmun Street boarded up and closed up again”.

“We are always giving back to the community. Even if it is a donation basket,” Ray Bell from Das Gift Haus explained. “The more you help out in the community, the more it comes back”.

“We always hope that when people walk into a small business that they will see something, especially a small retail store, but they will see something they did not see previously or they will see something they did not need or wanted but they come in and see it and say, ‘Oh my goodness, I have to have this’,” Danna Sanderson from The Foundry mentioned.

The downtown businesses will have great specials this weekend, to kick off the holiday season.