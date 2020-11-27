Pres. Trump Plans to Go to Georgia, Campaign for 2 Republicans in Runoff Races

President Trump answered questions from reporters for the first time since Election Day.

He said he plans to go to Georgia to help campaign for two Republican senators in runoff races. Read more here.

Thursday both the president and president-elect gave Thanksgiving messages thanking the troops for their service, as well as frontline workers.

But before the president’s message, President Trump took questions and again claimed the election was rigged without giving any evidence.

“The numbers are false, the numbers are corrupt. It was a rigged election, 100%,” he said.

The president also tweeted that out again, saying the primary point of the news conference where he wished member of the military a happy Thanksgiving—was that the election was rigged.

I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

President Trump also sent a tweet Thursday morning that said “HAPPY THANKSGIVING!” And included a link to a news story showing the Supreme Court issued a decision Wednesday night blocking COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship.