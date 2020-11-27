MTM On The Road: Local Cadillac Businesses Take Part in Black Friday Deals

As you head out to get those Black Friday deals, be sure you remember to shop local.

Downtown businesses in Cadillac have tons of great deals going on Friday and into the weekend for Small Business Saturday.

Serendipity has some great leggings on sale, as well as some of their accessories.

For the book worms in your life, Horizon Books also has some Black Friday Deals and lots of holiday books for all ages.

Hopefully your kids are on the Nice List this year because Toy Town is offering some deals on their Melissa and Doug toys and Saint Nick himself will be making an appearance this weekend.

Wexford Jewelers is the place to check out if you’re looking for some deals on some bling!

The Sweet Shop is making the very popular hot chocolate bombs this year and are whipping up tons of holiday goodies.

The Ultimate Gift Shop is another local business with Black Friday deals running through the weekend.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are walking us through all these shops and breaking down all the best deals.