Hospitals Prepare For COVID-19 Surge Weeks After Thanksgiving

With the pandemic reaching peak levels in the U.S., 2020’s Thanksgiving had a very different feel than most.

Now hospitals and health experts are preparing for a possible surge of cases following holiday travel.

The weekly average number of cases in the U.S. hit the highest on record Wednesday, just one day before Thanksgiving.

Millions around the country traveled despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging people to stay at home.

Now hospitals are getting ready for a wave of patients following people’s Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday.

About 90,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.