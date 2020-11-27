Downton Cadillac Businesses Prepare for Small Business Saturday

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday.

It’s a day meant to encourage shopping local.

Retail is one of the industries still allowed open under the current epidemic orders.

Stores in downtown Cadillac, including Toy Town, were already busy Friday with customers looking for holiday deals.

They’re expecting even more customers tomorrow.

They say this weekend is their busiest of the year and they’re hoping that’s the case again this year.

“I would say between Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, I just call it small business weekend because it’s a big weekend for us, it’s the biggest weekend of the year and it really is just a great time to have people come out and experience our store, sometimes for the first time,” said Owner Thaddaeus Gommesen

Businesses say shopping local is especially important this year, after many businesses had an up and down year.