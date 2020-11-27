Darling Botanical Green Thumb Holiday Gifts

If you want to step outside the box this holiday season and give a green gift, Darling Botanical in Traverse City is the place to check out. From their plethora of succulents to beautifully potted indoor house plants, the business has the perfect gift options.

Owner, Megan Kellogg has a wide array of plant containers and ideas for people to create their own potted displays. Beyond the plants, you can also find unique gift cards, terrarium building sets, and flower displays.

The colorful arrangements are sure to brighten someone’s holiday season and can be kept year-round.

For more information on Darling Botanical’s location, hours, online ordering and curbside pick-up options click here.