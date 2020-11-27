Alpena Co. Sheriff’s Office After Someone Shot at Deputies

Police say someone shot at deputies when they went to arrest a wanted man in Alpena County.

Thursday morning deputies from the sheriff’s office were trying to find a man wanted for felonious assault.

They tracked him down, but as deputies got out of their cruisers they say a gunshot was fired, hitting an area near the deputies.

They took cover and called for backup.

Police eventually got into the trailer.

Inside, they say they found a weapon and drugs, but no suspect.

He was found sometime later in Alcona County.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If you have any information that could help police, call Sgt. Michael Jones at the sheriff’s office at (989) 354-9805.