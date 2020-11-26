Traverse City Turkey Trot Goes Virtual Due to COVID-19

Thanksgiving is a little different for many this year including those who would normally participate in the annual Turkey Trots.

The Traverse City Turkey Trot typically draws thousands out for the 5K race, but for their 13th annual run they went virtual.

Organizers say while registration is down nearly 80%, it’s something they wanted to make sure they could still offer and give back to the community.

“We still feel like we have a big following of people in our 13th year and we have donated almost $200,000 to area good causes. It’s usually a positive experience. It’s an amazing day. It’s an awesome tradition. We’ve been doing it 13 years. We look forward to 13 more, so it’s just an exciting event. We’re just trying to make the best of a tough situation,” said Brian Hagerty, Event Director.

They hope that next year they will be able to go back to an in person event.