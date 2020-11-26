Staying Positive, Thankful During a Stressful Year

The past year has been tough on everybody and as the holidays approach, they don’t have the chance to lean on friends and family in person.

People want to find some thing to be thankful for and 2020 may be the worst year to find some thing to be thankful for.

Whether it be the COVID-19 pandemic or the election, a lot of stressful things have been happening but counselors are focusing on telling people to stay positive. Focus on what you have and not what you’re missing out on.

“It’s all an attitude,” says Robin Duthie, metal healthcares therapist, “If you have a negative attitude, you’re going to make poor choices.”

Thanksgiving is a time to spend with friends and family and reflect on what is good in life.

COVID-19 and the entire year, have made that difficult.

“You kind of lose sight of what life is,” says Duthie.

She says the stress of 2020 is a common issue for her clients. The key is to stay positive.

“I think it’s really important to take care of yourself, to do things that are fun,” says DUthie, “I know that’s hard right now but there’s got to be some positive things and hobbies that you enjoy doing.”

Use Thanksgiving as a time to toss aside the outside world and fill up your plate with what is working around you.

“If you complain that’s fine but it doesn’t change anything,” says Duthie, “So how can I make the best of what I have in my day? Make the most of what I have and what I’m experiencing.”

Duthie also went on to say it’s important to reach out and speak with someone, even if it’s virtually. Maybe they need that interaction but you’ll be surprise what kind of benefit you take from it yourself.