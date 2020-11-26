Soo Locks Reopen After Freighter Leaking Diesel Fuel Causes Brief Closure

The Soo Locks were closed for just under two hours Thanksgiving morning due to a freighter leaking diesel fuel.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, the CSL Tadoussac started leaking the fuel inside the Poe Lock. Linesmen noticed the sheen.

The freighter then moved to the west end of the locks for inspection by the Coast Guard.

A berm was set up around the back end to collect any additional leaked fuel.

The Coast Guard says only about a cup of fuel leaked from the engine before it was fixed. Even that small amount of fuel created a 30 feet by 60 foot sheen on the water.

The empty CSL Tadoussac was heading to Superior, Wisconsin.