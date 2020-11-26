Safe Harbor Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals to Those in Need

Despite some every day changes, a northern Michigan homeless shelter is continuing their Thanksgiving Day tradition this year.

Safe Harbor in Traverse City typically opens their doors for the entire day on Thanksgiving, and this year they are continuing with that.

They are also still serving three meals on the holidays.

On Thanksgiving, breakfast and lunch were donated by the Traverse City Central Methodist Church.

Dinner will be coming from the Goodwill Inn.

“We’ve always done this on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Primarily because everywhere else in town is closed and our guests really have nowhere to go. For the most part, our guests are grateful for what we do and that’s true, not just on Thanksgiving, but all the time,” said Mike McDonald, Board of Directors.

Safe Harbor is operating at a slightly smaller capacity, and does COVID-19 screening before anyone enters the shelter.