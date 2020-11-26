Pres. Trump Still Claims Election Was Rigged Without Evidence

Despite votes already being certified in Pennsylvania—and defeat after defeat in multiple states’ courts—President Trump again claimed he won.

The president called into a hearing held by that Pennsylvania’s Republican lawmakers. His personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was at the event. The president said on speakerphone “the election was rigged and we can’t let that happen.”

He made that statement despite there being no evidence whatsoever of widespread voter fraud.

Many of his legal challenges have either been rejected by judges, including at least one conservative judge, or been dropped by his own legal team. Multiple battleground states like Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan recounted and reviewed data before certifying election results. Again, in those reviews no evidence of widespread voter fraud was produced.

Take a look at the graphic below for specific details on President Trump’s legal challenges. No case has established irregularities of a scale that would change the outcome of the presidential election. Lawsuits that remain do not contain evidence that would flip the results.

President-elect Joe Biden is still moving forward with the transition.

He delivered a Thanksgiving address in Wilmington, Delaware, saying despite the hardships this year, America is still strong.

“It’s been a really hard year, particularly hard for over 250,000 people and their families, but I still believe we have much to be thankful for,” Biden said.

President-elect Joe Biden is set to receive his first top-level security briefing on Monday.