MTM On The Road: Winter Fun Kicks Off at Cross Country Ski Headquarters

This Thanksgiving is looking a little different than years past, which means you could be adding some new traditions.

Cross Country Ski Headquarters in Higgins Lake is encouraging everyone to embrace the snow this winter and have some fun.

From cross country skiing to snowshoeing, they have a lot you can do there no matter your experience level.

This weekend they have some big sales going on, so you can shop for what you need before hitting the trails.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us around the trails and telling us all about what you can do there this winter.