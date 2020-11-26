Michiganders Encouraged to Support Local Shops on Black Friday

State leaders are asking Michiganders to beat Black Friday lines and avoid crowds by shopping at local small businesses.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s “Support Local” campaign encourages people to shop, eat and travel locally in order to make sure small businesses make it through the winter.

The Michigan Retailers Association says one in five jobs in Michigan are in the retail industry.

According to the Michigan Retailers Association, Michiganders spent $18.5 billion on out-of-state retailers in 2017.

If residents switched one in every 10 out-of-state purchases to local stores, the state would increase by $1.2 billion in economic activity, which could create 10,600 new jobs.