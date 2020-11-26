Mecosta Co. Deputies Need Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

Mecosta County deputies need your help finding a suspect in an armed robbery they say happened Thursday afternoon in Stanwood.

The sheriff’s office says just before 2:30 p.m. a man entered the Davis Bridge General Store on Eight Mile Road.

They say he demanded money and claimed he was armed.

Deputies say the man took money from the cash register then took off.

They say he’s a white man in his 30’s about 5-foot-9 and has dark hair.

If you have any information, call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.