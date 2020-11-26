Manistee County Community Christmas Aims to Spread Holiday Cheer

Manistee County is getting in the Christmas spirit in an effort to support its community.

The first Manistee County Community Christmas kicks off this Saturday.

Businesses, nonprofits and people living in the area are encouraged to decorate for the holidays.

Participants will get added to a map, so people can tour all of the entries.

There are also nonperishable food drop-off sites throughout the county.

The goal is to support local businesses and give back to the community, all while having some fun.

“We’re hearing a lot of people being disappointed with some of their traditions not happening, so we’re really super excited that we can all come together as a community to celebrate and show our holiday spirit,” explained Kristina Bajtka with the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about the Manistee County Community Christmas, check out its Facebook page.

To register to add your holiday decoration display to the community map, click here.