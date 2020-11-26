DNR Looking for ‘Outdoorpreneurs’ to Partner With at State Parks

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for businesses to partner with state parks.

“It targets business specialists who provide services to outdoor enthusiasts,” said Concession and Lease Manager Lori Green. “The department enters into concession contracts or issues permits to people who specialize in outdoor products and services.”

Those businesses enter a seven year contract, or apply for a special permit, to offer rental equipment or concessions inside the state parks.

Currently, there are 12 state parks looking for a business to partner with. One of those parks is Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park, which is looking for a rental shop.

“It could be bicycles for our visitors that come to the park seeing that we’re right on the TART trail, we’re also looking for a water opportunity like paddle boards, kayaks, canoes, and possibly even motorized boating,” said Park Supervisor Stephanie Rosinski.

The state park held a trial run with a local water rental equipment business for the past two years.

“Visitors really enjoyed the opportunity to rent paddle boards and kayaks right from the beach here,” Rosinski said. “They could just walk over to the bridge and get out on the water.”

Green said there are perks for businesses to partner with the DNR.

“They don’t have to buy the property, they don’t have to build a building, they don’t have to pay property taxes, and they receive a guaranteed customer base,” Green said.

She also said the DNR is always looking for new ideas at their state parks.

“The department is always trying to meet those growing interests those new things that are happening out there for outdoor enthusiasts,” Green said. “We’re willing to consider those ideas.”