Charlevoix Woman Takes Chilly Dip in Lake Michigan to Raise Money for Beaver Island Food Pantry

A Charlevoix woman successfully completed a Thanksgiving challenge Thursday, all to raise money for the Beaver Island Food Pantry.

Hilary Palmer vowed to plunge into Lake Michigan if she could raise $5,000 for the food pantry.

She ended up raising enough money, so Palmer kept her promise and took a dip in the frigid waters this holiday.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, Beaver Island. You are amazing. This pandemic has affected everybody, and I just hope no one goes hungry this winter and, from the sounds of it, Beaver Island is not going to go hungry, so thank you once again,” said Hilary.

Palmer ended up surpassing her $5,000 goal, raising $8,000 for the Beaver Island Christian Church Food Pantry.

If you’d like to donate to the food pantry, click here.