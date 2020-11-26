Bette J. Naffie Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner Tradition Continues With Curbside, Delivery

For the 46th year, the Bette J. Naffie Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner fed community members in Manistee Thursday.

The dining hall is typically packed with people but, of course, that’s not the case this year.

Cars lined up outside Thursday so people could grab their Thanksgiving dinners, curbside.

Meanwhile, volunteers and the Manistee Dial-a-Ride delivered meals to people who couldn’t come pick one up.

The United Way of Manistee County sponsors this event and said the need for food seemed to be even greater this year.

“More concentrated whole housing developments are being fed today out of our meals, the 29 or 30 meals at a time. We probably have 50 volunteers working on this that are giving them themselves and their treasure to make sure that people eat today,” said Corey Van Fleet, executive director for United Way of Manistee County.

The United Way of Manistee County says they expected to give out more than 400 meals this Thanksgiving.