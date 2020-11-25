White House Considers Pardon for Michael Flynn

The White House is discussing possibly pardoning President Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

Back in 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and later tried to disavow the plea.

Since then, Flynn’s case has been tied up in legal limbo.

But sources close to the situation say the president could always change his mind about Flynn.

They also say Flynn is not the only person the White House is discussing presidential pardons for. Others possibly being considered are George Papadopoulos and Paul Manafort.