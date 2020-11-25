Two Downstate Families Ask For Help Finding Missing Teen Daughters
Two downstate families are asking for your help to find their missing teenage daughters.
Fourteen-year-old Marissa Peters has been missing since May.
She was last seen in Huron Township.
A reward is being offered for any tips leading to a safe return.
Gloria Alvarado has been missing for 24 days.
The 15-year-old, straight-A student rarely left her home.
Gloria went to bed on November 1 and hasn’t been seen since.
The morning after Gloria disappeared, the family found a cut window screen on their home.
Police have a 14-second video from a neighbor showing a car pulling up to the home around 1 in the morning.
The video ends when a man gets out of the car.