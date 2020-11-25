Traverse City to Test Wastewater for Traces of COVID-19

City will receive state grant funding from EGLE for testing

The state is awarding grant funding to several communities in northern Michigan – to test for the presence of COVID-19 in wastewater.

Traverse City is getting more than $170,000 dollars to test the wastewater. The goal is to detect where the virus is making an appearance, and it could be an early indication of any COVID-19 outbreaks.

Traverse City’s sampling plan includes testing 10 different sites for traces of COVID-19. Art Krueger is the Director of Municipal Utilities for the Traverse City Department of Public Services. He says, “It’s kind of based geographic locations of where wastewater comes together from different areas of the collection system. Neighborhoods, businesses, things like that.”

Traverse City also treats water from five surrounding townships. Weekly sampling will continue through December and they will share that data with the state.

EGLE grants in our area include:

$291,594 to Ferris State University for the Shimadzu Core Laboratory to monitor sites

$307,387 to the Health Department of Northwest Michigan for the Northern Michigan Regional Lab to monitor sites

$171,708 to the City of Traverse City

$111,708 to Central Michigan University

$118,000 to Lake Superior State University