The Nutcracker Livestream

The holiday classic, The Nutcracker, is dancing into your home this holiday season! 9 and 10 News is partnering with Interlochen Center for the Arts and Golden Fowler Home Furnishings to bring you the Livestream of The Nutcracker.

The Nutcracker will be playing live on December 12 at 7:30 pm. You can watch all of the dancing and the story on VUit, or on the 9 & 10 News Facebook page! Just be careful trying to do a pirouette in your own living room!