Suttons Bay Celebrates ‘Holiday in the Village’ with Safety Guidelines

We’re all trying to figure out the safest ways to celebrate the holidays this year. That means getting creative and thinking outside the box to make the most of what we can regarding health and safety.

The Village of Suttons Bay in Leelanau County is hosting their annual Holiday in the Village on Saturday, November 28th at 5:30 p.m. with a physically distant vista from Santa himself. Kids can also write letters to Santa and put them in a special mailbox designed to get messages to the North Pole before Christmas.

Businesses will also be open with extended hours with limited capacity inside for people wanting to do their holiday shopping.

The Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce says it’s a way to keep a tradition alive, while being safe and aware of the times we are in right now. People are asked to wear masks while downtown and take advantage of hand sanitizers placed about.

For more details on Holiday in the Village in Suttons Bay check out the video posted above or click here for a link to the chamber’s website.