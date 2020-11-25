President Trump Pardons Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to FBI agents investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump announced the pardon Wednesday on Twitter, calling it his “great honor.”

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

Flynn is the second Trump associate convicted in the Russia probe to be granted clemency by the president.

Trump commuted the sentence of longtime confidant Roger Stone just days before he was to report to prison. It is part of a broader effort to undo the results of an investigation that has shadowed his administration and yielded criminal charges against a half dozen associates.