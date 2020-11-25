Popular Virtual Platform to Offer Unlimited Service During Thanksgiving

The very popular virtual platform, Zoom is giving “thanks” to all of their customers by removing their 40-minute time limit for Thanksgiving. This means that the friends and family outside of your “bubble” will be able to join you all day starting at 6 AM, November 26.

Many, this year, are anticipated to have smaller gatherings, therefore platforms like Zoom are essential in keeping us connected when we need it most.

“We hope you are able to connect with family and friends to share a meal, raise a glass, and swap stories.”

Zoom says that for their current customers there is no action needed. Just simply log in and connect as you would normally do when using their service.

For those who do not have a Zoom account, you can sign up for their free service here.