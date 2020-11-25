Pandemic, Restrictions Lighten Thanksgiving Week Travel

Thanksgiving is going to look a little different for a lot of families this year but the pandemic won’t stop people from following through with some sort of plans.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest travel days of the year but with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the state and the restrictions laid out by Lansing, the expectation is travel is going to be tamped down this year.

“We were supposed to go to Florida for Thanksgiving and then things got so bad recently we canceled,” said one trailer heading from Beverly Hills to Elk Rapids, “But we usually go Up North for Thanksgiving so we’re going to do that instead.”

These drivers were found stopping at the Michigan Welcome Center north of Clare.

“Our youngest brother lives there,” said two sister from Lansing heading to Cheboygan, “So the three of us are going to have Thanksgiving together.”

The current restrictions say no more than ten people from two households with some being more brazen with their plans.

“That’s what we want to do, we’re doing what we want to do,” said one.

While others are more careful with their stretching of the rules.

“Five people, three households,” said two sisters heading from Metro Detroit to Lake Leelanau, “I think we’re going to be very safe, we’ve got the masks on and all that.”

Fog blanketed most of the state but the open roads helped keep traffic moving this holiday season.

“It’s been clear not too much traffic,” said a driver heading from Ann Arbor to Good Hart, “Which is good.”